Does Rhode Island have enough community news coverage?

In 2024 Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio merged and recently offered voluntary buyouts to help cover cuts in federal funding.

In September, Sinclair Inc.-owned WJAR-TV NBC 10 bought the nonlicensed assets of longtime competitor WLNE-TV ABC 6, signaling a consolidation of the news operations.

Those are just the latest major changes in a local media market that has also seen new entrants jump in. Despite continued funding uncertainty, they are eager to fill gaps in local coverage once dominated by traditional news outlets.

Some startups are utilizing volunteers and collaborating to help fill demand for niche and hyperlocal news.

