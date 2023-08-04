Does Rhode Island need a recognizable marketing tagline or slogan to help boost statewide tourism?

In March, Anika Kimble-Huntley, the state’s chief tourism marketer, told Providence Business News that R.I. Commerce Corp. was close to coming out with a new statewide tourism campaign and tagline “that everybody can rally behind.”

Five months later, with the summer season in full swing, it’s still unclear if an overarching statewide campaign to help connect the various regional promotions is coming.

Commerce spokesman Matthew Touchette told PBN in an emailed statement on Aug. 2 that the state is preparing a different type of campaign than what it has done in the past, touting “all the state has to offer.”

But he did not say how it would be different or offer any other details.

Local tourism leaders and related businesses have told PBN the summer tourism season thus far has been a bit subdued. Some blame the inconsistent weather, while others cite a post-pandemic spike in international travel, particularly to Europe.

Among the signs the summer season is off to a slow start: Realtors says short-term vacation rentals have been lackluster, with listings staying open longer and renting at lower rates.

