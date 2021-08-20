Get armed in COVID fight

(Editor’s note: A version of this editorial was published on PBN.com on Aug. 18.) For more than a year, a fit, college-educated, 51-year-old relative successfully avoided getting COVID-19. He routinely wore masks and practiced social distancing around strangers while at work in the construction industry. He took all the precautions that made sense, except the…
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
To be the trusted business news and information source for the Rhode Island and Southeastern MA business community providing timely, insightful, in-depth and breaking news coverage that advances individual and company growth and success in local, state and global markets.