Don’t ignore threat of ransomware

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

As if businesses don’t have enough to worry about in a pandemic, add a growing number of ransomware attacks to the list. Tom Doyle, an FBI cyber analyst, said during PBN’s Oct. 7 Cybersecurity Summit, co-hosted virtually with the Tech Collective, that cyberattacks in Rhode Island are up 81% so far this year. In cases…