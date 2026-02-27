Don’t wait until 11th hour again to support RIPTA

When the R.I. Public Transit Authority was facing $10 million in budget cuts last August, Patrick Crowley, president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO and RIPTA board secretary, made an 11th-hour plea to local businesses to fight back. According to RIPTA, about 40% of all bus rides are work-related, yet business leaders were largely silent on the effects of those proposed cuts on their workers. State hospitality and manufacturers associations did respond to Crowley’s plea, with strong public statements opposing service cuts. RIPTA’s board ended up approving lesser cuts after Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s intervention. But as this week’s cover story reports, the agency is again facing a steep budget gap. The governor is proposing the state help cover the $13.8 million shortfall. Meanwhile, the cuts implemented this year have taken a toll on workers, though RIPTA could not immediately provide statewide data. Kevin Durfee, owner of George’s of Galilee restaurant in Narragansett, told PBN that he’s lost six employees due to the service cuts. RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand says that strengthening workforce-specific services is crucial to the agency’s long-term survival. But anecdotal data from businesses is unlikely to persuade lawmakers to restore cut services, let alone commit to a permanent funding solution. The agency and business leaders need to work together before the 11th hour this year. That includes documenting the effects of service cuts and showing how RIPTA can play a bigger role in job growth across the state.