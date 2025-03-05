Door G launches New England’s tallest LED ‘virtual production wall’

EAST PROVIDENCE – A new production studio is leveraging virtual production and emerging artificial intelligence technology to build immersive video experiences through its new LED virtual production wall.

Billed as the tallest virtual production wall in New England and one that will remove “the constraints of time, location and logistics,” according to a company news release, the virtual studio blends physical sets and digital environments on a “J-shaped” LED wall that measures 56 feet wide and 14 feet tall.

Powered by Door G’s Virtual Art Department, “The stage brings immersive digital worlds to life … from hyper-realistic settings to fantastical landscapes,” according to the company.

Developed in collaboration with Mo-Sys, INFiLED, NVIDIA, and Brompton, the virtual production stage integrates with Unreal Engine to enable a “sustainable storytelling approach.”

“We started Door G not just to leverage emerging technologies, but to do imaginative storytelling that wasn’t possible a few years ago,” said Steve Rosa, CEO of (add)global, which is the parent company of Door G. “We’re going to push boundaries with our partners – filmmakers, brands and agencies – to keep creating new worlds of possibilities in our studio.”

In addition to studio rentals, Door G offers creative development, virtual production, traditional production, post-production and AI consulting services.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.