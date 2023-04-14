Health Care Heroes Awards 2023: Physician

Dr. Kwame Dapaah-Afriyie

The Miriam Hospital director of the Division of Hospitalist Medicine

What led you to choose health care as your profession? After toying with the idea of being a chemical engineer, I decided at the age of 18 to pursue a career in medicine. I believe the pain of my mother when I was 7 years old due to delayed detection of an obstetric urgency has been the impetus for me to use my skill sets and talents to help advance the cause of health care.

How have you helped boost the quality of or access to health care? The provision of high-quality inpatient service at The Miriam Hospital through the establishment of a hospitalist service. Plus, collaborating with other colleagues to help maintain a high standard of care in inpatient medicine. Notably being one of the proponents and early adaptors of use of dexamethasone as part of management of COVID-19. And, active engagement in the medical education of students and residents who spend time at The Miriam ­­Hospital.

What is the biggest challenge you and your organization are facing this year? Staff retention. The results of a recent survey of physicians show hospitalists are major victims of burnout and score low on the “happiness” scale. There is the need to take steps to address challenges in the inpatient settings and to adopt measures to enhance physician wellness.

Tell us one thing that most people don’t know about you. When I opted to pursue additional training in the U.S. several years ago, my intention was to be a neurologist. I ended up being a hospitalist because of my desire for inpatient medicine. Now we have neuro­hospitalist as a career path, but that became an option recently.