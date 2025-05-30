Draft report: URI medical school could cost more than $200M; welcome first students in five years

By
-
A STATE Senate commission on Friday received a draft report from Tripp Umbach assessing the feasibility of launching the state’s first medical school at the University of Rhode Island./COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND/Sean McVeigh

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Launching the state’s first medical school at the University of Rhode Island would cost more than $200 million, according to draft of the current study that was presented to a Senate special commission Friday. The draft of the current study being conducted by Missouri-based consultant firm Tripp Umbach said start-up costs for

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Primary Care and RI Healthcare Crisis: South County Health is Working to Address, But Rhode Island Needs Systemic Solutions

Rhode Island’s healthcare system is at a breaking point, affecting patients, providers, and hospitals statewide…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display