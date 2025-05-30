Draft report: URI medical school could cost more than $200M; welcome first students in five years

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Launching the state’s first medical school at the University of Rhode Island would cost more than $200 million, according to draft of the current study that was presented to a Senate special commission Friday. The draft of the current study being conducted by Missouri-based consultant firm Tripp Umbach said start-up costs for

Draft report: URI medical school could cost more than $200M; welcome first...

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Launching the state's first medical school at the University of Rhode Island would cost more than $200 million, according to draft of the current study that was presented to a Senate special commission Friday.

being conducted by Missouri-based consultant firm Tripp Umbach said start-up costs for launching the new medical school, excluding construction, are projected to be approximately $90 million. The new academic and building would have capital costs totaling approximately $125 million, according to the draft, which says the state should consider co-locating the new school with existing health science infrastructure or implementing a phase construction plan.

In addition to the annual commitment from the state, total funding over ten years should include $20 million in seed funding from community and university foundations, $40 million in private donations; $30 million in initial start up funding from the state; and $60 million in matching funds from private donors or health systems.

The Senate commission was formed in July 2024 and charged with studying the state’s health care workforce and examining how a medical school at URI could help alleviate the need for primary care doctors.

Tripp Umbach received

$140,000 to complete the study, funded by a grant from the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Legislative Services.

The firm also believes there is enough training capacity in Rhode Island for a 100-student medical school class which could see its first cohort matriculating in five years and graduate with its first cohort in nine years. The medical school would need the state to provide $25 million in annual state operating revenue to be financially feasible.

The draft report says URI must secure partnerships with a broad array of health care providers and leverage community hospitals and Federally Qualified Health Centers across the state to fulfill rural and primary care training requirements, and establish agreements with hospitals in bordering states.

The school would need broad philanthropic support and private contributors as well as state appropriations and should anticipate setting tuition at approximately $50,000 annually.

However

, tuition revenue alone will not cover the institution’s full operating costs. F

unding must be supplemented by clinical revenue generated through partnerships with health systems.

Key components would be guaranteed admission pathways designed for high-achieving undergraduates and high school students.

Additionally, a commitment to training physicians who will serve within the state, particularly in rural and underserved communities, and tuition incentives such as offering in-state tuition or student loan repayment for graduates who practice in Rhode Island post-residency.