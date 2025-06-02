Providence’s Duffy & Sweeney merging with Pa.-based law firm

By
-
PROVIDENCE LAW FIRM Duffy & Sweeney Ltd. is merging with Pennsylvania-based Stevens & Lee.
PROVIDENCE – Law firm Duffy & Sweeney Ltd. is merging with a much larger Pennsylvania-based firm that is looking to enter the New England market.  Stevens & Lee has more than 200 attorneys in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware and said Providence will become its 16th office. Both firms said the Providence location

