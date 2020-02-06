Dunkin’ Brands earns $242M in 2019

CANTON, Mass. – Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. reported a profit of $242 million in 2019, a 5.3% increase year over year, the company reported on Thursday.

Earnings per diluted share for the year were $2.89, compared with $2.71 one year prior.

Revenue for the year was $1.4 billion, a 3.7% increase from $1.3 billion in 2018.

Franchise fee and royalty income totaled $604.4 million in 2019, an increase from $578.3 million in 2018. Advertising fees and related income increased 1.2% to $499.3 million. Rental income also increased, rising from $104.4 million to $122.7 million.

- Advertisement -

“Our strong performance in 2019 is indicative of the progress we’re making to transform our two beloved brands around the world. All business segments delivered positive comparable store sales growth in the fourth quarter and for the fiscal year, reflecting broad-based momentum across the system,” said Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin’ Brands CEO.

Hoffman credited the introduction of espresso, cold brew and the Beyond Sausage Sandwich as part of the reason that the company reported its highest quarterly comparable store sales growth in the fourth quarter, which in-turn pushed stronger year-end results.

Company sales totaled $12.2 billion, a 4.6% increase from 2018.

Comparable same store sales for the company’s Dunkin’ U.S. increased 2.1% year over year, while Dunkin’ International sales increased 5.7% year over year. Baskin Robbins comparable same store sales increased 0.8% year over year and international sales increased 1.9%.

Fourth quarter profits were $57.7 million. Revenue was $335.9 million.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.