E-Cubed Academy wins $10K grant for computer science education

PROVIDENCE – E-Cubed Academy on Jan. 12 was selected to receive a $10,000 CS Leaders Prize grant from national nonprofit Code.org in support of the grades 9-11 school commitment to expanding computer science access for its students.

The Providence Public School District said the E-Cubed Academy was one of 102 schools across the U.S. to receive the prize to help establish computer science education programs.

“This is an amazing honor for our District,” PPSD Superintendent Javier Montañez said in a statement. “E-Cubed Academy is helping to pave the way for computer science education in the district, just one of the many programs and curriculum we offer here in Providence. I’m excited to see additional progress we make in this area.”

E-Cubed Academy Principal Matthew Juda said in a statement the funds will be used to purchase equipment to enhance instruction in the academy’s growing computer science pathways. He also said the school will expand hands-on activities it offers in those classes, which will give students real-life experiences that will translate to the work environment.

