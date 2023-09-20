E.P. gets $200K for small-business incubator

EAST PROVIDENCE – The city on Wednesday announced a $200,000 federal award for a small-business and blue-economy incubator project at the former Oldham Elementary School.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration Adjustment Assistant Program planning grant will be used for a feasibility study that will include market research, potential competition and analysis of startup and development costs to transform the former school property at 60 Bart Drive into a multiuse small-business incubator.

The former school was constructed in 1952 and was in use for education until 2013. It’s been used as a storage facility for the school district for the last decade.

“The city envisions a thriving space involving several sectors of the local economy as well as an educational component, integrating students from the high school career and technical center,” East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Areas of focus for the incubator include food production, technology, sustainability/renewable energy, the arts and the intersection of these areas. The space will fill several gaps in the local economy and provide opportunities for our local entrepreneurs, many of which are of low-moderate income.

The concept for the incubator space evolved from feedback received through the city’s partnership with Roger Williams University. The facility will focus on the creation of jobs through business startups and will provide a network of business resources to small businesses that will ensure a greater level of long-term success.

“We can create good-paying jobs by building on Rhode Island’s Blue Economy strengths,” said Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I. “This federal funding will be used to help transform a former school into a bustling incubator that will create jobs and support small businesses.”