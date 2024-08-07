E-ZPass to serve as gas, parking payment option for R.I. customers

PROVIDENCE – Ocean State E-ZPass customers can soon use their transponders to pay for more than tolls.

Through a partnership with PayByCar Inc., the E-ZPass Interagency Group is expanding its Driven by E-ZPass program to Rhode Island, which will allow drivers to make contactless gas and parking garage payments at participating locations.

With the update, customers can pay for gas or parking through a text message they receive upon arrival at one of these locations, eliminating the need to use cash, card or mobile app payments. The charge will apply to the payment method that customers have registered with E-ZPass.

“In addition to eliminating multiple points of touching a public surface, the process also cuts transaction time in half and automatically provides a digital receipt directly to the user’s phone,” PayByCar said in a statement announcing the expansion.

The program launched on a pilot basis in 2022, serving 27 gas stations in Massachusetts. The expansion will bring the capability to 19 states in total, covering nearly 55 million vehicles that have E-ZPass transponders and tags.

This rollout also includes Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and New York. In the Northeast, E-ZPass has not yet made the payment method available in Connecticut or Vermont.

In a statement, PJ Wilkins, executive director at E-ZPass Group and IAG Service Corp., said that the company thinks “it’s appropriate that the E-ZPass tag, the original in-vehicle payment solution, should also be useful for non-toll payments like fuel and parking.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.