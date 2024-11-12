Eagles named new CEO of Rhode Island Free Clinic

The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Free Clinic has announced that Jessica Eagles will serve as its next CEO.

Eagles joined the clinic on Oct. 28 after most recently serving as a practice director at Thundermist Health Center. There, she provided operational leadership and oversaw a nonprofit, federally qualified health center that serves more than 22,000 patients in Rhode Island. Before that, Eagles served in leadership roles at behavioral health facilities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“I am truly honored to step into the role of CEO for this vital

organization. With our dedicated team, I am committed to improving the health

and well-being of our community. Our focus will be on creating access to quality

care and ensuring we are a compassionate resource for all who need the services

we provide,” Eagles said. “I also see our organization as a key educational hub, providing staff,

volunteers and community members with the knowledge and tools necessary to

promote health and wellness. I look forward to collaborating with our incredible

team and partners to advance our mission and create a meaningful impact in the

lives we serve.”

Eagles’ work has focused on financial operations through cost savings and increasing revenue, as well as patient access and improvements to patient workflows.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica Eagles as the CEO of the Rhode Island Free

Clinic,” said Carrie Bridges, president of the RIFC board of directors. “The

breadth of experience she brings in health care operations combined with her

demonstrated commitment to ensuring that our most vulnerable communities

have access to high-quality care make Jessica the perfect leader to guide the RIFC

into our next quarter-century of operations.”