Eagles named new CEO of Rhode Island Free Clinic

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Free Clinic has announced that Jessica Eagles will serve as its next CEO.
Eagles joined the clinic on Oct. 28 after most recently serving as a practice director at Thundermist Health Center. There, she provided operational leadership and oversaw a nonprofit, federally qualified health center that serves more than 22,000 patients in Rhode Island. Before that, Eagles served in leadership roles at behavioral health facilities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
“I am truly honored to step into the role of CEO for this vital organization. With our dedicated team, I am committed to improving the health and well-being of our community. Our focus will be on creating access to quality care and ensuring we are a compassionate resource for all who need the services we provide,” Eagles said. “I also see our organization as a key educational hub, providing staff, volunteers and community members with the knowledge and tools necessary to promote health and wellness. I look forward to collaborating with our incredible team and partners to advance our mission and create a meaningful impact in the lives we serve.”
Eagles’ work has focused on financial operations through cost savings and increasing revenue, as well as patient access and improvements to patient workflows.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jessica Eagles as the CEO of the Rhode Island Free Clinic,” said Carrie Bridges, president of the RIFC board of directors. “The breadth of experience she brings in health care operations combined with her demonstrated commitment to ensuring that our most vulnerable communities have access to high-quality care make Jessica the perfect leader to guide the RIFC into our next quarter-century of operations.”
Eagles is taking over as CEO of the clinic after Forrest Daniels left the position in March, according to an RIFC spokesperson. Daniels was appointed as the clinic's CEO in March 2022.
The clinic was founded in 1998 and provides medical, dental and behavioral health services to adults without health insurance or who cannot afford the services. The clinic, which serves more than 2,000 patients each year, is also a training site for health care professionals.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
