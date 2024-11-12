Eagles named new CEO of Rhode Island Free Clinic

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND Free Clinic has announced that Jessica Eagles will serve as its next CEO. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FREE CLINIC

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Free Clinic has announced that Jessica Eagles will serve as its next CEO. Eagles joined the clinic on Oct. 28 after most recently serving as a practice director at Thundermist Health Center. There, she provided operational leadership and oversaw a nonprofit, federally qualified health center that serves more than 22,000

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How to Safeguard Your Network Against AI-Based Cyber Attacks and Threats

Although artificial intelligence has multiple benefits in the workplace, IT leaders should still be aware…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR