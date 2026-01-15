East Greenwich home sells for $1.55M

EAST GREENWICH – A single-family home at 10 McPartland Way recently sold for $1.55 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The colonial-style home was built in 2005 and has four bedrooms and five full bathrooms, with approximately 5,132 square feet of total living space, including finished lower-level space, according to Residential Properties.

The home sits on about 1.1 acres of land at 10 McPartland Way in the Crystal Creek neighborhood of East Greenwich.

The first floor features an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen that includes premium cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a center island. The kitchen opens to a dining area and a family room with a stone fireplace. Additional first-floor spaces include a formal living room, a three-season room, an office or bedroom, a full bathroom and a laundry room.

The second floor includes a primary bedroom suite with walk-in closets and a bathroom with a dual-sink vanity and walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms with custom closets and two full bathrooms are also located on this level.

A finished lower level includes a family room, a potential bedroom, a full bathroom and storage space.

The property includes a bluestone patio with a built-in grill, a detached accessory unit and a three-car garage.

The property was most recently valued by East Greenwich assessors in fiscal year 2025 at $1.31 million, including $227,800 for land and $1.08 million for the building, according to the town’s property assessment database.

Sasha Mellor Allamby, of Residential Properties, represented the seller. The buyer was represented by Dean Benjamin, of RE/MAX Professionals, according to the Zillow listing for the property.

According to the property deed, the home was sold by Deborah Waterman, and it was purchased by Arvind Murthy and Bonny Patel, of East Greenwich.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.