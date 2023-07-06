East Providence buildings home to Brazilian takeout restaurant sell for $870K

EAST PROVIDENCE – Two neighboring properties in East Providence that feature a Brazilian takeout restaurant recently sold for $870,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers.

The commercial buildings at 227 through 233 Warren Ave. and the neighboring residential property 5 through 7 Berkeley St. amount to a total three commercial units and five residential units, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The East Providence properties, which are located on Route 103 close to Interstate 195, were purchased in late June by Jose Matos and Ana Matos, according to Sweeney.

According to the warranty deed and city property records, the Warren Avenue and Berkeley Street properties were sold by a group called the Barros & Leite Partnership.

Jay Kern, real estate agent at Sweeney, represented the former owners.

The 227 through 233 Warren Ave. property is home to the Ponto Um Brazilian Takeout restaurant, not to be confused with the Ponto Um Market, a store selling Brazilian products located just across the street. One of the commercial units in the building appears empty, vacated by a now closed acupuncture clinic.

The Warren Avenue building, which previously housed Silva’s Fish Market, was most recently valued by East Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $510,000, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The one-story, 3,000-square-foot brick commercial building was constructed in 1920 on 0.21 acres of land. The building, located in a C3 commercial zone of the city, also has an unfinished 2,900-square-foot basement, and the property comes with a 600-square-foot garage and 5,000 square feet of paved asphalt.

The 5 through 7 Berkeley St. property is a three-story apartment building constructed in 1925, according to the online property tax evaluation database.

The Berkeley Street building and the 0.22-acre lot it stands on were most recently valued by city assessors in fiscal 2023 as being worth $402,000.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.