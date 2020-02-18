East Providence commercial property sells for $1.9M

EAST PROVIDENCE – The commercial property at 201 Narragansett Park Drive has sold for $1.9 million, CBRE Group Inc. announced on Tuesday.

The seller was Duchin Realty and the buyer was ZOLL Medical Corp. – a company that develops emergency care medical devices and software that is headquartered in Chelmsford, Mass.

The building, built in 1989, was last assessed at $1.8 million, according to property records. It is 40,956 square feet with two dock-height doors, according to CBRE. It is located on 3.15 acres.

CBRE represented both sides of the transaction.

ZOLL Medical Corp. is an Asahi Kasei Group company.