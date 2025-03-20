East Side colonial built in 1900 sells for $1.28M

PROVIDENCE – A 2,900-square-foot colonial on the East Side of Providence, which was built in 1900, recently sold for $1.28 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 150 Everett Ave. home contains five bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The colonial features hardwood floors and crown molding throughout, with a center hall that connects to a living room with a fireplace and a family room, according to Residential Properties. The formal dining room has French doors that open out to a fully fenced bluestone patio, surrounded by mature plantings, the real estate firm said.

The bedrooms are located on the second and third floors of the home, along with renovated bathrooms, according to Residential Properties.

- Advertisement -

The home, located on a 0.11-acre lot close to Lippitt Park and Blackstone Boulevard, comes with an enclosed porch, along with a smaller open porch, according to property records.

The property was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $814,400, with $353,900 of that attributed to the land alone, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis was involved in both sides of the transaction, according to the real estate firm.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Andrew Keating, of Providence, and it was purchased by Patrick Green and Eleanor Caves.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.