East Side home sells for $1.22M, more than $120K over asking price

PROVIDENCE – A midcentury modern home near Blackstone Boulevard Park on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.22 million, about $120,000 more than the asking price, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller in the transaction.

The 90 Upton Ave. home contains two bedrooms and three bathrooms, all on one floor, the real estate firm said. The 3,250-square-foot ranch-style house was constructed in 1954 and sits on 0.24 acres of land, according to Providence property records.

The home features oak-wood floors throughout, an unfinished basement and a sunken living room, Compass said in its announcement of the sale. The home’s primary suite bathroom includes a double vanity, a step-in shower and a large closet, the real estate firm said.

The secondary bedroom is also considered en suite, the real estate firm said.

A third bedroom was most recently used as a den but can revert to be used as a bedroom, the real estate firm said, with a wood-burning fireplace and bar area.

“Outside the den is a spacious lavette,” according to Compass. “Downstairs is currently used as an office and workout space.”

In the backyard is a stone patio, made for al fresco dining, the real estate firm said.

The property, located close to Wayland Square and Hope Village, comes with a two-car garage and two additional exterior parking spaces.

The property was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $750,000, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller of the home was represented by Kevin Fox, sales associate for Compass.

The buyer was represented by the Sweeney Advisory Group, of Residential Properties Ltd.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Judith Levitt, as trustee of the Judith Levitt Declaration of Trust.

The home was purchased by the Fred Felder Revocable Trust, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.