East Side colonial sells for $1.2M in first luxury home sale of 2023

PROVIDENCE – A 3,800-square-foot colonial located steps away from Blackstone Park on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.2 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The sale of 262 Irving Ave. marked the “first luxury sale of the year” in Providence, said Residential Properties, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, meaning that it exceeded the $1 million price mark for a single-family home.

The home, built in 1920, contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and two fireplaces, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The home stands on 0.2 acres of land, with a bluestone walkway that leads to an arched entrance portico, Residential Properties said. The front hall opens into a large living room, with an inlaid-marble fireplace, the real estate firm said.

A separate Mediterranean-inspired family room features exposed beams, a stone fireplace, and French doors that provide walkout access to a large terrace and backyard, the real estate firm said. The backyard also comes with a small wood-frame shed, according to property records.

The primary suite is located on the finished upper story, with its own en suite bath, a sitting area and a private deck, Residential Properties said.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.07 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The home was bought by Irving Avenue Realty LLC, a Rhode Island-based limited liability company, according to the warranty deed, a public record documenting the sale. The limited liability company is registered to S. Jacob Parris, according to Rhode Island’s online corporate database.

The Irving Avenue property was sold by Marc Andreani-Fabroni, who had owned the home for about four years, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.