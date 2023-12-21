East Side ‘masterpiece’ home sells for $2.95M

PROVIDENCE – A European-inspired home at 262 Irving Ave. on the East Side of Providence recently sold for the second time in 2023, going for twice the price of its original sale at the beginning of the year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The home, which was originally built in 1920 but recently redesigned, was sold in mid-December for $2.95 million, according to Residential Properties and Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyers in the sale.

The same Irving Avenue colonial was sold in January 2023 for $1.12 million, according to Residential Properties.

The home, which stands on a 0.2-acre lot located close to Blackstone Park and Wayland Square, was completely renovated recently by Hill & Harbor Design Build, according to Residential Properties. The entrance foyer now features tile floors that make the home reminiscent of a European villa, Residential Properties said.

The house also features a new addition with a custom kitchen, including high-end appliances, quartz counters and a butler’s pantry, according to Residential Properties. The three-level home, which includes a finished attic, features new English oak flooring throughout its 4,176 square feet of living space.

The property includes a family room with a gas-powered stone fireplace, along with a south-facing living room with an inlaid marble fireplace, Residential Properties said.

Upstairs, the home features a primary suite with a walk-in closet, custom built-in shelving, 14-foot-high ceilings and a sitting area. The bathroom has a soaking tub, double vanity and radiant-heat floors.

There are two more bedrooms, and a total of three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom throughout the house.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.13 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction, while Benjamin Scungio, regional manager and broker associate for Mott & Chace, represented the buyers.

“Nothing was overlooked in the redesign of this home,” Scungio said. “It is truly a masterpiece, and I’m delighted for my clients.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Irving Avenue Realty LLC, a limited liability company based in East Providence. The property was purchased by Tara Duffy, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.