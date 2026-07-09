East Side mid-century home sells for $1.87M

PROVIDENCE – A mid-century home in the city’s Freeman Plat neighborhood recently sold for $1.87 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyers in the deal.

The 57 Hazard Ave. home contains 3,530 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Built in 1950, the residence features an open-concept living and dining area with a wall of glass overlooking landscaped grounds, hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a lower-level family room with a wet bar and fireplace, according to the real estate firm. Additional amenities include a primary suite with two walk-in closets, two patios, a two-car garage, ductless air conditioning and a generator.

According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the home was most recently assessed at $1.53 million for the 2025 tax year.

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Michael J. Sweeney, founder of the Sweeney Advisory Group at Mott & Chace, represented the buyers in the transaction. Jim DeRentis, of Residential Properties Ltd., represented the sellers.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Eileen Horwitz, of Providence, and Joshua Horwitz, of Boulder, Colo., and purchased by Dawn Friedkin and Benjamin Zalzillo, of East Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.