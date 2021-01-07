East Side of Providence has first million-dollar sale of 2021

PROVIDENCE – A Tudor-style home on the city’s East Side at 55 Hazard Ave. has sold for $1 million, the first million-dollar sale in the neighborhood for 2021.

Residential Properties Ltd., whose Greene | Sweeney Team represented both the buyers and sellers in the transaction, announced the closing.

The property, which closed on Jan. 4, is a two-bedroom, 3.1-bathroom fieldstone home with a central great room, a stone fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows in its dining room. The private yard includes a tennis court.

The home was built in 1981.

The most recent owner was Traci B. Maceroni, according to the city property record. The identity of the new owner was not immediately available because the deed had not been recorded by Jan. 4.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.