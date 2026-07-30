East Side two-family home sells for $1.6M 

PROVIDENCE – A renovated two-family home in the city’s East Side recently sold for $1.6 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in this transaction.

The property at 256-258 President Ave. is a 4,215-square-foot multifamily residence built in 1930, according to Residential Properties. Located in the Grotto neighborhood near Blackstone Boulevard and Wayland Square, the building contains six bedrooms and three full bathrooms and offers separate private entrances for each unit, the real estate firm said.

According to Residential Properties, the first-floor apartment includes a living room, dining room with a fireplace, updated kitchen, two bedrooms, an office with French doors and a family room with a built-in media center.

The upper townhouse-style unit spans the second and third floors and features a living room, enclosed three-season porch, a dining room with a fireplace, a recently updated kitchen, an office, two additional bedrooms, a family room and a second full bathroom, the real estate firm said. The property also includes hardwood floors, custom moldings, high ceilings, a full unfinished basement, a deck and patio, according to the real estate firm.

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According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the property was valued at approximately $1.35 million for fiscal year 2026, including $785,800 for the land and $564,300 for the building. The property last sold for $1.355 million in June 2025, according to assessor records.

Gerri Schiffman, of Residential Properties Ltd., represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller was represented by Jessica Nuttall, of Keller Williams Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Xi Liu, of Weston, Mass., and purchased by Mark Kaelin and Martha Kaelin, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.