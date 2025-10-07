Eastern Bank names Mazen a senior vice president, expands footprint into R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Beata Mazen is Eastern Bank’s new senior vice president and consumer banking strategy manager, the bank recently announced.

Mazen, a resident of East Greenwich, brings with her 25 years of experience in sales, customer experience and consumer banking strategies, including overseeing operations and customer experience strategy for 1,000 retail branches.

“Beata Mazen is an accomplished banking leader with a strong track record of driving results through strategic leadership, coaching and operational excellence, and we are excited to welcome her to Eastern Bank,” said Kimberly Dee, executive vice president and consumer banking director of Eastern Bank.

Mazen most recently served as senior vice president at Citizens Bank, where she led strategy for retail banking, wealth management and deposit growth. She also held leadership roles in sales and consumer banking at both Citizens and Bank of America Corp., with a focus on sales management, training and customer experience.

“Over the course of her career, she has successfully led and implemented enterprise-wide initiatives leveraging the strength of the branch retail network in such areas as colleague development, productivity, operations and the customer experience, and we look forward to the experience she brings to our team in supporting the delivery of an exceptional, seamless and comprehensive experience for customers,” Dee said of Mazen.

Mazen received a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States International University.

She said she is “excited to be joining Eastern Bank and to work alongside a team that’s deeply committed to its customers, communities and fellow colleagues.”

“Collaborating across product lines is one way to contribute to delivering meaningful and robust value to customers, and I look forward to creating strong points of connection for Eastern’s consumer bank,” Mazen said.

Eastern Bankshares Inc., parent of Boston-based Eastern Bank – which operates about 100 locations in eastern Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire – recently completed its merger with HarborOne Bancorp Inc., parent of Brockton, Mass.-based HarborOne Bank, which has 30 full-service banking centers across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The $5.7 billion deal, finalized on Sept. 26, expands Eastern Bank’s footprint into Rhode Island and boosts its presence in Greater Boston.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.