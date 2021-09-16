Eastover Estate in Portsmouth sells for $3.2M

PORTSMOUTH– A home that was built in the late 19th century recently sold for $3.2 million, according to Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 5,198-square-foot, single-family home at 50 Eastover Road was built in 1880, now with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and six fireplaces, with views of the Sakonnet River, the real estate company said.

Known as the “Eastover Estate,” the two-and-a-half-story, shingle-style home was last owned by John Liporace, who bought the property in 2018 for $2.9 million, according to town real estate records.

The buyer was represented by Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

No public records were available about the identity of the buyer, which was not disclosed by the real estate companies.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.