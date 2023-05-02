Ed Cooley’s former home in East Greenwich sold for $1.9M

EAST GREENWICH – Ed Cooley’s former residence in town is officially off the market and in the hands of new owners.

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Tuesday that the 5,630-square-foot home at 55 Lenihan Lane, known as “The Woods,” was sold for $1.9 million. According to MLS data, this sale is the highest in town this year to date. The home was acquired by William and Cynthia Speranza, according to the town clerk’s office.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home went on the market March 20 after Cooley departed Providence College to become Georgetown University’s new head men’s basketball coach. Cooley and his wife, Nurys, purchased the home in 2011 for $950,000, and the asking price was $1.9 million.

Property records show the home, first built in 2004, was assessed at $1.2 million both in 2021 and 2022.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.