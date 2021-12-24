Editor’s Choice: Acting DEM director to speak at NRI Chamber breakfast event

By
-
ENVIRONMENTALLY SOUND: Terry Gray, acting director for the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, will be the guest speaker at the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Eggs & Issues breakfast event Jan. 12 at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT
ENVIRONMENTALLY SOUND: Terry Gray, acting director for the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, will be the guest speaker at the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Eggs & Issues breakfast event Jan. 12 at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln. / COURTESY R.I. DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT
EDITOR’S CHOICE Acting DEM director to speak at NRI Chamber breakfast event TERRY GRAY, acting director for the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, will be the guest speaker at the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Eggs & Issues breakfast event. Gray will discuss the environment and its impacts on the state. Breakfast will…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR