Editor’s Choice: Crowne Plaza to host annual Statewide Business After Hours

By
-
BUILDING CONNECTIONS: The Statewide Business After Hours networking event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick on April 27. / COURTESY CROWNE PLAZA PROVIDENCE-WARWICK
EDITOR’S CHOICE Crowne Plaza to host annual Statewide Business After Hours THE STATEWIDE BUSINESS After Hours, the annual event in which all of Rhode Island’s chambers of commerce gather, will be held. The event offers networking opportunities for all businesses and business professionals to build connections with one another. Delicacies from local caterers will be…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR