Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

EDITOR’S CHOICE Greater Newport Chamber to hold golf networking event THE GREATER NEWPORT Chamber of Commerce will hold its Chamber Golf Club networking event, hosted by Green Valley Country Club. Business professionals will have the chance to build connections over a round of golf. Advance registration is required. WEDNESDAY, JULY 12, NOON TO 2 P.M.…