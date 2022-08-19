Editor’s Choice: Greater Providence Chamber will hold Gubernatorial Election Forum

MEET THE CANDIDATES: The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2022 Gubernatorial Election Forum on Sept. 8 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick. PBN FILE PHOTO/NICOLE DOTZENROD
THE GREATER PROVIDENCE Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2022 Gubernatorial Election Forum. Attendees will hear directly from the candidates: Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Matt Brown, Helena Buonanno Foulkes, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, Luis Daniel Munoz and Ashley Kalus. Candidates will answer questions about their vision for the state’s future and plans to…

