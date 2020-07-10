EDITOR’S CHOICE Learn how to run virtual meetings SCORE RHODE ISLAND is hosting a webinar to teach participants how to best utilize and operate virtual meetings. Jenna Shaffer, a digital marketing professional, will host the workshop and provide participants with the knowledge and resources to optimize technology for operating and promoting their business. Participants will…
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.