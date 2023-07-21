Editor’s Choice: Local chambers, RIC to host community job fair Aug. 10

By
-
HELP WANTED: A community job fair will be held on Aug. 10 at the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub in Central Falls.  PBN PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE
HELP WANTED: A community job fair will be held on Aug. 10 at the Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub in Central Falls.  PBN PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE
THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce, along with the Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the city of Central Falls and Rhode Island College, will hold a community job fair. Various employers from multiple industries, including banking, customer service, health care and manufacturing, will be on hand to meet potential job candidates seeking employment.…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display