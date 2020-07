Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

EDITOR’S CHOICE Marketing tactics for event promotion THE UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND’S Small Business Development Center is hosting a webinar aimed at providing participants with the tools and resources to effectively market and sell a product or service through the marketing of a promotional event. This webinar will be hosted by Julie Loffredi, a lifestyle…