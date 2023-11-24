Editor’s Choice: Northern R.I. Chamber to hold annual Holiday Open House

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

EDITOR’S CHOICE Northern R.I. Chamber to holdannual holiday open House THE NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Holiday Open House, hosted by Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort. The event will feature various vendors showcasing local businesses, networking opportunities, food stations, cocktails and a silent auction. A portion of the event’s…