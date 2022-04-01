Editor’s Choice: Rhode Island Home Show return after 3-year hiatus

BACK HOME: The Rhode Island Home Show, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will return to the R.I. Convention Center April 7-10. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND HOME SHOW
EDITOR’S CHOICE Rhode Island Home Show returns after 2-year hiatus THE RHODE ISLAND Home Show, led by the Rhode Island Builders Association, will return to the R.I. Convention Center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event will welcome more than 200 exhibitors representing the home construction industry. THURSDAY, APRIL 7, THROUGH SUNDAY,…

