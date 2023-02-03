Editor’s Choice: URI President Parlange to speak to EG Chamber

CHAMBER CHAT: University of Rhode Island President Marc B. Parlange will be the featured guest speaker at the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on Feb. 16 at the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown.  COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
EDITOR’S CHOICE URI President Parlangeto speak to E.G. Chamber THE EAST GREENWICH Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting and business expo. Various business owners and entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to showcase their respective operations, as well as build business connections with one another. Marc B. Parlange, University of Rhode Island president, will be…

