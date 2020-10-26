Eight local contractors charged due to shoddy, unfinished work

PROVIDENCE – Eight local contractors are facing charges related to substandard and unfinished construction work, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Monday.

Four contractors are facing felony changes and four others are facing misdemeanors in Providence District Court for failing to comply with a final order from the Contractor’s Registration and Licensing Board. Collectively, the contractors have failed to pay $115,715 in restitution to homeowners, Neronha said.

The contractors either did not perform contracted work or completed substandard work on residential home improvements and construction projects in Rhode Island.

“It is important to remember that all homeowners must do their due diligence before hiring a contractor to ensure they are registered, insured and have a proven track record of doing good work,” said Elizabeth M. Tanner, director of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation. “Thanks to the continued close cooperation between the DBR and the AG’s office, the state is able to help protect Rhode Island’s homeowners from contractors who fail to meet the standards set by the industry.”

The contractors facing felony charges are:

A. Morris Williams, owner of Morry Remediation Solutions, who was ordered to pay $82,550 in restitution in 2018 related to a complete demolition and mold remediation at a home in Pawtucket. Neronha’s office said that work was not completed and that the work that was completed was substandard.

Michael Jodoin, owner of Green and Gray LLC, who was ordered to pay $11,880 in restitution related to installation of paving stones around a pool in Warwick. Jadoin was found by the CRLB to have failed to pay a subcontractor that subsequently filed a lien on the homeowner’s property.

Jeffery Chevette, owner of JG Construction, who was ordered to pay $8,016 in restitution to a homeowner related to miscellaneous interior repairs at a home in Pawtucket. The CRLB said that Chevette failed to complete the work and that the work that was completed was substandard.

Roger Boisvert, owner of Man Around the House, who was ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to a homeowner related to an interior remodeling job in North Kingstown. The CRLB said that Boisvert did not complete the work and that the work finished was substandard.

Those charged with misdemeanors included:

Mark St. Angelo, owner of St. Angelo Construction, for ordered remediation related to a bathroom remodeling.

Karl Hanson, owner of Hanson Home Improvements, for ordered remediation related to interior home repairs.

Russel Strickland, owner of Independent Paving, for ordered restitution related to the removal and replacement of asphalt driveways.

Paul Badeau, owner of Northeast Construction, for ordered restitution related to the removal and replacement of siding on a home.