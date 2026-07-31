ELECTION26: Gubernatorial race puts performance of R.I. Commerce in spotlight

By
-
IN GOOD COMPANY: The R.I. Commerce Corp. board meets at Cumberland-based baby product company Baby Delight Inc. in June for a strategic retreat to discuss economic and workforce trends. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, third from the left, leads the meeting.  COURTESY R.I. COMMERCE CORP.
IN GOOD COMPANY: The R.I. Commerce Corp. board meets at Cumberland-based baby product company Baby Delight Inc. in June for a strategic retreat to discuss economic and workforce trends. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, third from the left, leads the meeting.  COURTESY R.I. COMMERCE CORP.

On the top floor of the Wexford Science & Technology building overlooking Providence’s I-195 District, Gov. Daniel J. McKee stood before business executives and state officials celebrating what his administration considers one of its signature economic development victories. The July 14 announcement that biotechnology company Nabsys 2.0 LLC would add more than 200 jobs and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The Most Undervalued Asset in Business: The Right Connection

By Emilio DiSpirito IV License Partner | Private Office Advisor Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display