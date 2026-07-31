ELECTION26: Gubernatorial race puts performance of R.I. Commerce in spotlight

On the top floor of the Wexford Science & Technology building overlooking Providence’s I-195 District, Gov. Daniel J. McKee stood before business executives and state officials celebrating what his administration considers one of its signature economic development victories.
The July 14 announcement that biotechnology company Nabsys 2.0 LLC would add more than 200 jobs and relocate its headquarters next year from a building next door to the 7-year-old Wexford building on Dyer Street, filling the last 30,000 square feet of vacant office space, represented more than another corporate expansion. It marked a milestone in the long-running redevelopment of the I-195 District and provided McKee with an example of what he argues is a revitalized Rhode Island economy.
The deal also highlighted the influential role of R.I. Commerce Corp.
Nabsys CEO Barrett Bready acknowledged that the move would likely never have happened without the state’s Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit Program. Earlier this year, the R.I. Commerce board approved approximately $3 million in tax incentives for the electronic genome mapping company, making Nabsys the 44th business to receive assistance through the program since its launch in 2016.
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ANOTHER TRY: Gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes is proposing the creation of a “business navigator” at R.I. Commerce Corp., an idea she had in her first run for governor in 2022.
PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO[/caption]
For McKee, who is facing a bruising primary challenge from fellow Democrat Helena Buonanno Foulkes on Sept. 9, the announcement served as evidence that his administration’s economic development strategy is working despite being badly stung by Hasbro Inc.’s decision in 2025 to move its headquarters to Boston, taking with it hundreds of jobs and a chunk of cachet with it.
“Since I became governor, we are creating some really strong competence in our state,” McKee said. “A great deal of that has to do with what is happening at Commerce.”
He pointed to nearly 37,000 private-sector jobs added during his administration, the continued development of the I-195 District, investments such as the AAA Northeast campus in Lincoln, and the state’s Rhode Island 2030 economic strategy as proof that Rhode Island is finally becoming competitive in industries such as biotechnology and life sciences.
“We are making the right decisions,” McKee said.
Unsurprisingly in an election year, not everyone agrees.
DIFFERENCE IN DIRECTION?
This year’s gubernatorial election carries consequences beyond who occupies the governor’s office. It will dictate the direction, priorities and leadership of R.I. Commerce, the quasi-public agency that oversees hundreds of millions of dollars in economic development programs and incentives.
For years, R.I. Commerce has decided which companies receive tax credits, which developments qualify for state assistance, and which industries become priorities for investment.
While many Rhode Islanders know little about the agency, the governor appoints all 12 members of its board, giving the office enormous influence over the state’s economic future.
McKee has attempted to pivot somewhat away from former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s corporate-attraction model to a more grassroots effort such as a small-business energy efficiency program, innovation voucher and streetscape improvement fund.
“I was the one advocating for small businesses,” McKee said. “I restructured the entire board so they could do big and small. I changed the whole culture.”
Still, Foulkes, a former high-ranking CVS Health Corp. executive, argues that Rhode Island’s economic development system remains overly dependent on large incentive packages while failing to adequately serve the businesses already operating in the state.
Having previously served on the board of the former R.I. Economic Development Corp. – the former name of R.I. Commerce – during Gov. Lincoln D. Chafee’s administration, Foulkes says R.I. Commerce requires structural reform rather than incremental adjustments.
Among her first proposals would be creating a centralized “business navigator” within the R.I. Executive Office of Commerce to guide employers through permitting, licensing and financing. It’s an idea she floated during the first election campaign against McKee in 2022.
Too often, she argued, businesses struggle because “nobody owns the problem from start to finish.”
“There’s always room for growth when it comes to supporting our local businesses while encouraging and attracting new ones,” Foulkes said. “One of the biggest challenges I hear is that people don’t know how to access the programs and funding we make available through R.I. Commerce. We need to make these programs a lot more transparent and accessible.”
Foulkes also proposes strengthening accountability for companies receiving public incentives through enforceable claw-back provisions that would allow Rhode Island to recover taxpayer funds if businesses fail to meet promised investments or leave the state.
Despite Rhode Island celebrating record tourism numbers in 2025, Foulkes notes that business travel declined significantly. She argues that stronger marketing strategies – not simply larger advertising budgets – are needed to attract conferences, conventions and corporate investment.
Meanwhile, Republican gubernatorial candidates Aaron Guckian and Elaine Pelino have not released targeted plans for addressing R.I. Commerce Corp. although they have broader economic platforms aimed at business growth.
The McKee campaign doesn’t see much difference between what Foulkes is proposing for economic development and what the governor has already been doing.
“Helena Foulkes’ jobs plan reads like a recap of Governor McKee’s record – because that’s what it is,” said McKee campaign spokesperson Sophie Mestas.
McKee himself questioned the effectiveness of Foulkes when she was on the EDC board in 2011, saying she tendered her resignation from the board in 2012 “at a time when we were at double digit unemployment and we needed leadership.”
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NEW HEIGHTS? R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor speaks at an event on July 14 announcing that Nabsys 2.0 LLC will be expanding into the top floor of the Wexford Science & Technology building, a move that can with tax incentives granted by the R.I. Commerce Corp. Gov. Daniel J. McKee looks on.
PBN PHOTO/CHRISTOPHER ALLEN[/caption]
At the Nabsys announcement, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor touted nearly $830 million in investment within the I-195 District alone and noted that Rhode Island recorded nearly 15,000 new business starts in 2025 – roughly 40% more than a decade earlier.
“We are really getting going with this entrepreneurial environment and activity,” Pryor said. “We are showing collectively that we can get it done.”
Yet Pryor also acknowledged the uncertainty facing Rhode Island’s economy.
“We are at a moment of frailty,” he said. “There are always challenges. There are always naysayers. There are ebbs and flows in the economy.”
Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies, executive director of the poverty policy research nonprofit Economic Progress Institute, argues that one thing is for sure: Rhode Island has devoted substantial attention to emerging sectors such as biotechnology, offshore wind and the blue economy while overlooking industries employing far more Rhode Islanders.
“Our 2024 State of Small and Micro Businesses report found that businesses relating to healthcare, childcare and other social assistance work constitute the fifth-largest industry sector in Rhode Island,” Nelson-Davies said.
Those nearly 2,200 businesses employed more than 83,000 Rhode Islanders – more workers than any other industry sector.
Nelson-Davies says R.I. Commerce should adopt what she describes as an “inclusive economy” strategy rather than concentrating primarily on industries viewed as high growth or high tech.
While biotechnology investments may generate high-paying jobs, she says childcare providers, healthcare organizations, home-care agencies and other small employers remain essential to Rhode Island’s economy and deserve greater attention from state economic development efforts.
“There are many people at the Commerce Corp. who are committed to improving economic development,” she said. “But its mission could be expanded to do more for small- and micro-business owners and businesses in sectors that are not perceived as high-growth industries – even though they are critical to Rhode Island’s economy.”
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COMMERCE CRITIC: Former R.I. Commerce Corp. board member Michael McNally has questioned how Gov. Daniel J. McKee has overseen the agency. McNally is a supporter of Helena Foulkes.
PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO[/caption]
STADIUM DRAMA
Few have been more outspoken about McKee’s oversight of R.I. Commerce than Michael McNally, a retired CEO and president of Skanska USA, a large development and construction firm based in New York City.
McNally frequently clashed with the McKee administration over the financing of the $132 million, 10,000-seat soccer stadium in Pawtucket. The stadium is the centerpiece of a larger, multi-phased mixed-use development called Tidewater Landing slated to cost $344 million by the time it’s completed.
As a member of the R.I. Commerce investment committee, McNally opposed restructuring state financing for the stadium project after concluding the financial assumptions did not justify the investment.
“The first year or two is always going to be a honeymoon,” he said, warning that taxpayers could eventually inherit a money-losing facility.
“They came back and said you had to put all the money toward the stadium,” McNally recalled. “We [the investment committee] said we’re not going to do that. It went to the board anyway.”
McKee ultimately cast the tie-breaking vote approving the shift of $27 million in public funding commitment from the broader, future phases of the Tidewater Landing to strictly support the soccer stadium construction.
“I wasn’t going to turn my back on Pawtucket,” McKee said. “And it was a gamble [politically]. But it’s paying off.”
For McNally, however, the disagreement reflects a larger issue.
He says R.I. Commerce has become less effective because it lacks the national corporate relationships that characterized the administration of former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, who stepped down as governor in 2021 when she was appointed U.S. commerce secretary.
“She had a wide network and knew a lot of people in business,” McNally said. “She knew company leaders because she came from that world.”
McKee, he argues, inherited projects that began years earlier.
“These deals being cited by McKee were all Raimondo’s deals,” McNally said. “They took years to come to fruition.”
McNally, who has donated money to Foulkes’ campaign, believes a governor with stronger corporate relationships such as Foulkes could make R.I. Commerce a more effective recruiting organization.
“Commerce, if we have the right leadership, can be a powerful tool,” he said. “Commerce can come alive again.”
Yet even McNally acknowledges an uncomfortable reality.
Although he dislikes the concept of offering incentives to corporations, he believes Rhode Island cannot afford to stop while competing states continue doing so.
“The reality is other states do it,” he said. “You’re going to lose every time if you don’t compete.”
Longtime R.I. Commerce board member Karl Wadensten has been through changes before.
He was appointed in 2010 by Republican Gov. Donald L. Carcieri, whose economic development record was marred by his backing of a $75 million loan guarantee for the video game company 38 Studios, which failed 19 months later.
Next came Chafee, an independent, who tried to reduce or eliminate corporate tax breaks, with limited success.
Raimondo had a different economic vision, largely carried out through the programs of a consolidated and powerful R.I. Commerce Corp. She created the Executive Office of Commerce and a cabinet-level commerce secretary, as well as offering a well-funded menu of economic-development programs.
“Every election or transition creates a milestone,” Wadensten said. “Whether the current administration continues or a new administration takes the helm, it gives Rhode Island an opportunity to pause, refresh its purpose and ask what the next four years should demand from all of us.”
This time around, he says, the refresh should address a question larger than who will lead R.I. Commerce or what programs should remain in place.
“Has the definition of economic development itself changed?” said Wadensten, CEO and president of the industrial vibrator manufacturer VIBCO Inc. “COVID-19 changed how people work, shop, live and relate to institutions. In my judgment, it also changed our global consciousness.”
“Businesses and families still examine taxes, incentives, energy, transportation, health care, housing, workforce and cost of living,” he said. “Those fundamentals remain critical. But people may now be asking another set of questions at the same time: Do you understand me? Do you care whether I succeed? Can I trust the direction you are setting? Can you show me a clear and credible path forward?”
“That emotional and human side of leadership has always mattered,” Wadensten said. “But I believe it is now much closer to the center of how people decide where to work, where to build a company, where to raise a family and whether to remain in a community.”
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BETTER TIMES: Deanna Lopes in the lobby of her escape room business in Newport before she was forced to close it and move out of state.
PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO[/caption]
SMALL STRUGGLES
There are small-business owners who say Rhode Island’s economic development system feels distant from their day-to-day struggles.
Deanna Lopes never sought millions of dollars in tax credits. She simply wanted to keep her business open.
Lopes founded Paradigm Escape Rooms off Bellevue Avenue in Newport after studying entrepreneurship at Johnson & Wales University. The business developed a loyal following and, by her account, demand remained strong.
Then costs climbed.
The construction of a hotel project adjacent to her building led her landlord to increase the monthly rent to $7,000, an expense she ultimately could not absorb.
Last spring, instead of preparing for the busy summer tourism season, Lopes found herself auctioning off the decorations from the escape rooms, including hundreds of books dating back to the 1800s, chandeliers, antique furniture, clocks, artwork and decor.
She has since relocated to Las Vegas.
“It was bittersweet,” Lopes said. “But people got to leave with some of our belongings, so I know a piece of Paradigm is in many people’s homes.”
Lopes says she had never even heard of R.I. Commerce.
While R.I. Commerce frequently announces multimillion-dollar incentive packages for expanding corporations, she says many entrepreneurs remain unaware of programs that might help them navigate financing, technical assistance or business development.
“I actually moved back to Rhode Island to start the business,” Lopes said. “And ended up worrying if I would become homeless.”
OVERSIGHT EFFORTS
Increasingly, lawmakers and policy analysts are asking whether enough oversight exists for an agency entrusted with approving hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives, loans and grants.
The agency’s fiscal year 2025 budget totaled approximately $66.3 million, with roughly $38.2 million coming directly from the state’s general fund, with money also coming from hotel tax revenue, federal grants and revolving loan funds.
Among recent investments, R.I. Commerce awarded more than $14.7 million in loans through several small-business programs, approved $15.5 million through the Rebuild Rhode Island Tax Credit program and committed $8.6 million through the First Wave Closing Fund for mixed-use developments.
It also opened a satellite office in the business incubator and co-working space at Innovate Newport.
Critics counter that Rhode Island still lacks consistent mechanisms for determining whether taxpayers ultimately receive an adequate return.
State Rep. George A. Nardone, R-Coventry, a House Finance Committee member, has repeatedly introduced legislation that would require General Assembly approval for R.I. Commerce incentive packages exceeding $5 million.
Initially, he was told significant legislative oversight already existed.
“I was getting feedback there was already oversight,” Nardone said. “But as I looked into it, I realized they need another layer.”
Nardone compares R.I. Commerce to an investment firm making high-risk decisions with public dollars.
“They invest the money so broadly,” he said. “It’s almost like a brokerage house and they’re picking stocks for us.”
He hopes Rhode Island’s newly created R.I. Office of Inspector General will eventually review R.I. Commerce’s operations, though he acknowledges the agency’s structure presents an enormous auditing challenge.
“That would be a daunting task for any auditor,” he said.
Nelson-Davies shares many of those concerns, though from a different perspective.
She points to annual evaluations produced by the R.I. Office of Revenue Analysis that assess the effectiveness of tax incentive programs.
Those reports, she argues, should play a much larger role in determining whether programs continue.
“Statute requires a governor, in the next proposed budget after these reports, to indicate whether each program should be continued, revised or ended,” Nelson-Davies said.
Instead, she argues, many incentives simply receive routine extensions without substantial public discussion.
One example is the Jobs Development Act.
According to Nelson-Davies, the program now costs taxpayers at least $3 million annually – and substantially more in some years – even though it has been closed to new applicants for more than a decade.
Evaluating tax incentives is inherently difficult, she says, because policymakers must answer one fundamental question: Would the investment have happened anyway?
Known among economists as the “but for” test, the concept asks whether a company would have proceeded with a project without state assistance. If the answer is yes, taxpayers may simply be subsidizing decisions businesses had already planned to make.
“The key question is the ‘but for’ one,” Nelson-Davies said. “If a business was going to do something anyway, then providing a credit or incentive is not motivating the decision, and the forgone revenue is wasted.”
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A NEEDED OVERHAUL? Ken Block, a businessman and independent candidate for governor, would like to see structural changes to R.I. Commerce Corp.
PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY[/caption]
VISION NEEDED
Because several terms on the R.I. Commerce board expire during the next governor’s tenure, the winner will have an opportunity to shape the agency’s leadership.
Independent gubernatorial candidate Ken Block argues that those appointments could prove just as significant as any legislative proposal.
“Immediately I should be able to have a board that will share my vision,” Block said. “That’s crucially important.”
Block describes R.I. Commerce’s mission as extraordinarily difficult because Rhode Island continues to struggle with high taxes, housing costs, energy prices and regulatory burdens.
“We don’t have a lot of companies banging on our door,” he said. “And we’ve seen an exodus of businesses.”
While he agrees the agency needs reform, Block believes proposals to add business navigators or make modest organizational changes fail to address larger structural problems.
“Things don’t need to be shaken up a little,” he said. “Things need to be shaken up a lot.”
His criticism reflects a broader frustration shared by some business leaders who argue that R.I. Commerce cannot overcome Rhode Island’s underlying competitiveness challenges through incentive programs alone.
“Nibbling at the edges, adding an employer or two is caving to the idea it would be too hard to do things differently,” he said. “What’s the point of being governor if you are caretaking an economy that is running in reverse?”