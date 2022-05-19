Electric Boat awarded $313.9M modification for submarine contract

GROTON, Conn. – General Dynamics Electric Boat was awarded a $313.9 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for its ongoing Columbia-class nuclear submarine projects, the company announced Thursday.

The contract modification will support base development and expansion for the construction of the Columbia-class fleet ballistic missile submarines, according to the release. It will also provide additional support for the manufacturing, procurement and delivery efforts for United Kingdom Strategic Weapon Support System kits.

The Connecticut-based military shipbuilder will build the submarines in both North Kingstown and Newport News, Va., through September 2029, according to media reports. General Dynamics Electric Boat employs approximately 18,000 people between the two hubs. The company did not immediately respond to requests for additional information on the new contract award, including potential new hiring in Rhode Island.

“Ballistic-missile submarines are the critical, survivable leg of our nation’s nuclear arsenal and Columbia is the Navy’s top acquisition priority,” said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. “We are grateful for the steadfast trust and support the Navy and Congress have in Electric Boat as we continue the work we began 15 years ago to deliver Columbia and the next 60 years of deterrence for our nation.”

General Dynamics Electric Boat secured a $9.5 billion contract from the U.S. Navy in November 2021 to construct and test the first two Columbia-class submarines, the Columbia and Virginia class. The company was named the lead federal contractor for the class in 2018.

With the construction planned for almost a decade, the Columbia class submarines will be the largest built by the U.S., at 560 feet long, said the company.

The Columbia program was included in the fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

Since getting the contract, General Dynamics Electric Boat has been on a hiring spree. It began the year with an emphasis on recruitment and training, including hiring an estimated 1,500 in Rhode Island.