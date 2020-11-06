Electric Boat celebrates $9.5B contract for first two submarines in Columbia series

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Electric Boat has secured a $9.5 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to construct and test the first two Columbia-class submarines, a pivotal vessel for the nation’s defense and the key to thousands of manufacturing jobs in Rhode Island.

The award of the contract, announced Thursday, was celebrated the state’ Congressional Delegation in a brief event at Electric Boat’s new facilities in Quonset Point.

The Columbia program was included in the fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

Kevin Graney, the company president, said the Columbia class of ballistic missile submarine is the top strategic priority for the Navy.

“The 17,000 shipbuilders of Electric Boat move forward with that in mind and will continue to drive for delivery of the most capable, highest quality, lead ship in our company’s history.”

The company was named the lead federal contractor for the class three years ago and has embarked on a hiring spree. The contract means thousands of additional positions over the next several years, Graney said, including fitters, welders and electricians.

“We’re hiring and training thousands of new shipbuilders in Rhode Island and Connecticut who will be constructing new ships for the Navy for generations to come.”

The work has already amounted to about 2 million work hours.

Advance construction on the missile compartment, the forward engine room and the construction of the ship’s major decks is well underway. About 60 percent of the hull components are already finished for the first submarine, he said.

At the Electric Boat facilities in Groton, Conn., the completed sections will be put together.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, the Rhode Island Democrat who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said securing the Columbia contract for the first two ships is an important milestone for Rhode Island and national defense.

“This program is critical to maintaining our nation’s nuclear deterrence. These submarines will be on patrol for decades to come.”

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@PBN.com.