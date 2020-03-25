Electric Boat celebrates building topping off

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Electric Boat marked the “topping off” of Building 9B at its Quonset Point facility last month.

The structure, designated for modular construction and deck insertion, is due to be completed this summer.

According to Electric Boat, “2,200 tons of reinforced steel, 15,000 tons of structural steel, 39,000 cubic yards of concrete and 14 miles of wire cable have been used to complete the outer structure of [Building 9B]” so far.

The company is investing nearly $2 billion in a shipyard expansion, with several new buildings at Quonset Business Park as part of the plan. Last year, two Quonset facilities for VPN submarines and module-building were constructed.

Electric Boat has 16,800 workers, most of whom are based in Groton, Conn. Submarine modules are built in Quonset – where the company has about 4,000 employees – before they are sent along to the Connecticut facility for assembly.

In early February, PBN reported on Electric Boat’s plans to double its workforce over the next 10 years, adding 1,500 jobs at the business park by 2024.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.