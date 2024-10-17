Electrical services president admits not paying taxes

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on October 21st.

PROVIDENCE – The president of a Rhode Island electrical service admitted to a federal judge that she failed to pay more than $1.2 million in payroll and individual taxes, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced. Gail M. Hynson, 59, president of Hynson Electrical Services Inc., on Wednesday pleaded guilty to 10 counts

Gail M. Hynson, 59, president of Hynson Electrical Services Inc., on Wednesday pleaded guilty to 10 counts of failure to account for and pay over payroll taxes and three counts of filing a false tax return.

Hynson admitted she falsely claimed on joint individual tax returns that employment taxes were withheld and paid to the IRS.

Beginning in the third quarter of 2018 and continuing through the fourth quarter of 2020, the business withheld employment taxes from its employees’ paychecks, including federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes, but never turned the funds over to the IRS. Additionally, during that time the company failed to file employer quarterly federal income tax returns with the government.

Hynson created W2s for her and her husband for tax years 2017, 2018 and 2020 in her capacity as the company’s bookkeeper. Information contained on the W2s, and incorporated on their personal joint tax returns, reflected that a total of $18,418 in employment taxes had been withheld from employees' paychecks and paid to the IRS, when in fact Hynson knew that no money had been paid over to the government.

“This defendant made a conscious choice to try and divert her payroll tax obligations as a business owner into her own pockets,” Cunha said. “Crimes like this impact not just the workers whose employer payroll taxes went unpaid, but all of our communities, which suffer when the taxes that benefit the common good go unpaid.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ly T. Chin.