Electronic Alarms expands into new offices following $2M project

WARWICK – Electronic Alarms, a division of American Alarm and Communications, has completed a $2 million purchase and renovation of new facilities for its security services company.

The new offices and security operations center are at 10 Jefferson Blvd. The company has a long history in Warwick, founded in a family garage in 1969 as Electronic Alarm Systems before moving to a building on West Shore Road.

The company is now based in Arlington, Mass., as a division of American Alarm and Communications.

The new facility will house 23 employees, including 12 security system technicians. Its market is Rhode Island and southern New England.

The building project was designed by Robinson Green Beretta Corp., of Providence. The general contractor was Deslandes Construction Inc., of Warwick.

