Elorza announces vaccine mandate for Providence workers

PROVIDENCE – The city of Providence is joining a growing number of private and public employers that will require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in a press release on Monday announced the new mandate for employees to get vaccinated by Oct. 1, or else submit weekly negative COVID-19 tests results.

The requirement goes beyond what Gov. Daniel J. McKee has imposed for state workers, though those who work in General Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s office as well as those who work in state-run health care facilities have similar protocols.

The city will also require employees and visitors to city hall and other municipal buildings to wear face masks, mirroring a move made by McKee on Aug. 12. The mask mandate takes effect Tuesday.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.