Elorza announces working group to consider long-term Providence pension solutions

By
-
MAYOR JORGE O. ELORZA on Monday announced a new working group of community organizations, lawmakers and financial experts to consider solutions to the city pension crisis. / PBN FILE PHOTO/STEPHANIE ALVAREZ EWENS
PROVIDENCE - After his pitch to borrow more than $700 million to shore up the city pension fund stalled in the General Assembly, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza is turning to community leaders and financial experts to come up with a solution. Elorza in a virtual press conference on Monday announced a 12-member working group to…
