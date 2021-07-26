Elorza announces working group to consider long-term Providence pension solutions

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE - After his pitch to borrow more than $700 million to shore up the city pension fund stalled in the General Assembly, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza is turning to community leaders and financial experts to come up with a solution. Elorza in a virtual press conference on Monday announced a 12-member working group to…