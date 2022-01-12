Elorza highlights next steps on $2.6M in youth jobs, mentorship, nonviolence programs

PROVIDENCE – The city is not wasting time putting the money behind new youth nonviolence, mentorship and job programs to work.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza joined with community leaders in a press conference on Wednesday to announce the next steps in the $2.6 million investment in “nonviolence investments,” including new, high-paying jobs for young adults.

The One Providence for Youth job program will offer 450 year-round, $15-an-hour jobs to residents ages 14-24, along with workforce and skills training. The $1.1 million program was awarded to eight community organizations in September.

Meanwhile, the city is teaming up with two other familiar community groups to lead nonviolence training and mentoring programs, both chosen through a bidding process.

Mentor Rhode Island was awarded the $1.1 million, one-year contract to coordinate a city youth mentoring program. As program organizer, Mentor Rhode Island will help develop the application, review and distribution process for pass-through grants from the city to other nonprofits that offer youth mentoring programs, according to the city bid documents.

The Nonviolence Institute won the $500,000 bid to coordinate nonviolence trainings for adults and teenagers. The two-year contract runs through October 2023, according to the city bid documents.

Elorza stressed the importance of these efforts in addressing the “root causes of violence” while giving young adults the opportunity to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

The combined $2.6 million funding was part of a plan to spend an initial $42 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Elorza has also submitted a proposal for how to dole out the remaining $124 million of the city’s stimulus money, including another $2 million for youth jobs and mentoring.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.