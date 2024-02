Save the Date for PBN's newest summit discussing Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state

MIDDLETOWN- Embrace Home Loans Inc. on Wednesday announced the promotion of Ryan “Buddy” Hardiman to company president.

Hardiman joined Embrace in 2008 as a project manager and has served in several roles, most recently as senior vice president of retail and direct sales, a position he held since 2016. In addition to heading the company's financial services division, as president he will oversee lending operations and fulfillment areas.

"Buddy's promotion reflects his hard work and exceptional contributions to Embrace," said CEO Dennis Hardiman, who has been serving as president and CEO since 2019. "His leadership in building a top-tier sales force, achieving outstanding results in data analytics, and enhancing the borrower experience speak for themselves. We're confident in Buddy's ability to drive our company's continued success."

"We have an outstanding team at Embrace, and I'm looking forward to contributing to our growth and our community-focused initiatives,” said Buddy Hardiman. “It's a great honor, and I'm eager to lead us into this new chapter."

The national mortgage lender is headquartered in Middletown. Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.