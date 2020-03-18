Emerald Square Mall, Warwick Mall’s common area to close due to virus

PROVIDENCE – Multiple local shopping malls are either being ordered to close or have their common areas clear of people in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon Property Group, which owns Emerald Square Mall in North Attleborough, will close all of its retail properties, including malls, premium outlets and mills, starting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. until March 29. In a statement, Simon Chairman, CEO and President David Simon said in a statement that the health and safety of shoppers and employees is “of paramount importance” and the group is taking the step to “reduce the spread” of the virus.

According to the Simon website, the three-level Emerald Square Mall has 110 stores.

On Tuesday, Warwick Mall’s common areas were closed until further notice per Mayor Joseph J. Solomon Jr.’s executive order. Warwick City Hall spokesperson Emily Martineau told PBN that the mayor’s office issued the order after it received numerous complaints of parents dropping children off at the mall after Gov. Gina M. Raimondo issued a directive for people to stay home and avoid crowded areas.

However, Martineau said stores that have other entrances in addition to Warwick Mall’s common areas from the parking lot, or stores located on Warwick Mall property but not attached to the mall, can stay open if they choose. Martineau also said Rhode Island Mall is not ordered to close because it does not have a common area for people to gather, unlike Warwick Mall.

Providence Place Mall has already shut down temporarily until further notice. The status of Garden City Center in Cranston is unknown. Garden City Center General Manager Joe Koechel was not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

