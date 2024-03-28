Employee admits to planting hidden camera inside hospital bathroom

By
-
A FORMER employee at Hasbro Children’s Hospital has been charged with video voyeurism after admitting to police he planted a hidden camera inside a locked staff bathroom, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Thursday. / COURTESY HASBRO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

PROVIDENCE – A former employee at Hasbro Children’s Hospital has been charged with video voyeurism after admitting to police he planted a hidden camera inside a locked staff bathroom, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Thursday. Jason Baker, 47, was taken into custody Wednesday when questioned after investigators found the device. A staffer discovered the hidden camera

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display