Employee admits to planting hidden camera inside hospital bathroom

PROVIDENCE – A former employee at Hasbro Children’s Hospital has been charged with video voyeurism after admitting to police he planted a hidden camera inside a locked staff bathroom, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Thursday. Jason Baker, 47, was taken into custody Wednesday when questioned after investigators found the device. A staffer discovered the hidden camera Tuesday inside a bathroom that is inaccessible to patients and members of the public, a hospital spokesman told WPRI. No other hidden devices were found after investigators did a “complete and exhaustive sweep” of every bathroom inside the hospital. Baker was fired and no longer has access to the hospital or its affiliated facilities, the spokesperson told WPRI. The investigation remains open and could lead to additional charges.